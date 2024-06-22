Mason Albright, former Catoctin star, becoming the type of pitcher long thought possible with Double-A Yard Goats

Earlier this month, Mason Albright twice found himself locked in a pitcher’s duel with the reigning American League Cy Young winner.

It’s a challenge the former Catoctin High player wasn’t expecting until 48 hours before the first of those matchups on June 4. That’s when he learned New York Yankees ace right-hander Gerrit Cole would be making his first of two rehab appearances with the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

That date also marked Albright’s turn in the rotation for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, a Colorado Rockies affiliate, who were set to open a six-game series at Somerset. And at the end of the evening, it was Albright — not Cole — who added a win to his résumé.

“I still have to go out there and do my job, but it was definitely a little fun and gave me a little extra adrenaline,” said Albright, who allowed two runs in 5 2-3 innings.

Five days later, the two matched up again to close the series, with the Patriots earning the victory thanks in part to 4 2-3 innings of one-run ball from Cole.

Those starts each brought more than 7,000 fans to TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey, by far the most the 21-year-old Albright has pitched in front of in his career. But he’s on a trajectory in his third full professional season to soon pitch in front of more.

Entering Friday, Albright has a 3-4 record in 12 starts with Hartford, posting a 3.99 ERA with 41 strikeouts. The left-hander is becoming the type of pitcher long thought possible, the result of a journey that has taken him to every corner of the continental United States over the last four years.

“It’s a lot, but it’s part of the part of the job,” Albright said. “You just have to accept it for what it is and be grateful I even get to do this for a living, because not many people do.”

Since he left Catoctin after his junior year of high school in 2020, he’s called teams in Florida, California, Washington state and Connecticut home. After he was drafted in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 out of IMG Academy, Albright began his minor league career with a “humbling” 2022 campaign, as he put it.

Bouncing between Rookie ball, Single-A and High-A, Albright pitched to an 8.67 ERA in 55 innings.

“I think it was honestly a good thing,” Albright said. “Everyone has struggles in their career, and it’s how you bounce back and take those things and learn from them so that you can perform better the next time you go out there.”

He’s bounced back quite well, cleaning up his arm path and adjusting his approach to facing professional hitters.

In 2023, Albright went 9-4 with a 3.62 ERA at Single-A Inland Empire, working his way up the Angels’ prospect rankings. But before he could finish that campaign, he was on the move once again.

Albright was traded to Colorado on July 30 as part of a prospect return for C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk.

“At first, it was obviously shocking, but I think the biggest thing was leaving a bunch of guys that I created good relationships with and going into a whole new clubhouse and having to meet new guys in such a short period of time,” Albright said. “Everyone in the Rockies organization was really nice and comforting when I got there.”

This time, he showed no ill effects from bouncing around.

The southpaw went 3-0 in six starts, splitting time between Single-A Fresno and High-A Spokane, striking out 33 in 30 innings. That left an immediate, positive impression on the Rockies, who promoted Albright to Double-A Hartford at the start of the 2024 season.

It’s the first time Albright’s been on an East Coast team in his pro career, and the locale gives his parents a chance to see him pitch on occasion. What they’ve seen from Colorado’s No. 21 prospect, per MLB.com, has been impressive.

Following a shaky first appearance in which he surrendered six runs and didn’t get out of the first inning, Albright has allowed more than two runs in an outing just twice. His strikeouts are down, but he’s found crafty ways to get outs.

“I think the ability to use all four of my pitches to get guys out, just having the ability, no matter what count, to throw any pitch and just keep the hitter off-balance,” Albright said. “I’m just trying to go right after guys. Quick outs are better.”

That’s how he ended up with the fortune of opposing Cole twice at the beginning of the month, even earning a win in one of those starts. It’s a memorable stop in his journey that continues to take Albright around the country.

And with continued success, those two might cross paths again.

“Hopefully, I’ll be doing that up in The Show,” Albright said.