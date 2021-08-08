Masks recommended, not required, at weekend Masses in Greensburg Diocese

Aug. 7—Wearing of masks is recommended, but not required, for those attending Masses this weekend in the Greensburg Catholic Diocese, while covid-19 transmission in Westmoreland County has risen to a substantial level.

Covid protocols will be a topic for discussion at Monday's meeting of a diocesan committee that formed to address the resumption of in-person worship that occurred last summer.

The committee, which includes health care experts and representatives from clergy and laity, meets regularly with Bishop Larry Kulick to review covid-19 mitigation efforts, according to Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer for the diocese.

Kulick joined other Pennsylvania bishops on Friday in a statement urging parishioners to prioritize their safety and that of their neighbors and faith community."

While masks aren't currently mandated, the bishops encouraged parishioners to make "a responsible decision about the use of masks and vaccinations," noting that Pennsylvania's bishops, Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI all have been vaccinated against the virus "for the common good."

The Pittsburgh Diocese went a step further on Friday, announcing effective immediately that all ministers, ushers, greeters and servers must wear face masks when engaging in their ministries, regardless of their vaccination status. Bishop David Zubik also urged everyone to get vaccinated and to wear face masks when indoors with others.

Beginning Aug. 15, parishioners will be required to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days. There are several exceptions, including those who are sick, who have a serious health risk, are in a household with or are primary caregivers to those at risk, or have "serious anxiety or concerns" about large-group settings because of covid-19.

Anyone who believes they might have covid-19 or one of its variants is asked to stay home.

