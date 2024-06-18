Masked Kylian Mbappé unlikely to make immediate return

The worst has been avoided. As had been assumed, Kylian Mbappé (25) did indeed break his nose during a duel with Austria’s Kevin Danso in the dying stages of France’s 1-0 victory, however, Les Bleus’ captain will not require surgery.

As RMC Sport reports, Mbappé could theoretically play against the Netherlands on Friday. After travelling to the hospital in Düsseldorf, the tests that he underwent showed that there was no need to undergo an operation on the nose. However, whilst there exists the theoretical possibility of an immediate return, against the Netherlands, RMC Sport understands that this is highly unlikely.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

As Mbappé jokingly remarked on X (formerly Twitter), he will indeed have to wear a mask when he does return. “Any ideas for masks?” said Real Madrid’s new forward. His return will likely come in the final group stage game against Poland, although, as RMC Sport reports, no decision has been made on the captain’s participation in that encounter.

For France, the positive news is that they will likely be able to count on Mbappé again in Euro 2024. In the immediate aftermath of Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory, that had looked very doubtful.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle