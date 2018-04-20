Mask-wearing pioneer Rip Hamilton has advice for Joel Embiid

Detroit Pistons star Richard Hamilton wasn't the first player to wear a mask in the NBA but sometimes it feels like he was.

Newsweek caught up with Rip this week to talk about his mask-wearing days and to see if he had any words of wisdom for Joel Embiid. Hamilton first wore a mask for breaking his nose, but he continued to wear it for the remainder of his career.

Embiid made his first playoff appearance of his career last night in Miami while rocking a new mask complete with a custom visor to protect his eyes. It was clearly bothering him but he didn't let it dictate his play.

"It was difficult," Embiid said of the mask. "But to me it wasn't really about getting used to it because at the end of the day, no matter how much it bothers me, I've still got to be a basketball player."

Hamilton has famously said that he embraced the mask to the point of it becoming his "Batman cape" which allowed him to be more aggresive.

"Over a period of time I started to get used to it. As basketball players, a lot of times you go to the basket and it's a lot of elbows being thrown, guys are getting poked in the eye," he told Newsweek this week. "You tend to clench up because you don't want to get hit in the face. Once I started wearing that mask I wasn't clenching up no more. I was willing to take contact more. I was able to get to the free throw line more because now I'm not scared of getting hit in the face. It kind of made me into a more aggressive and better basketball player."

Hamilton's message to Embiid prior to the series?

"Embrace it. Make it cool. Make it fun. Make it like a prop. Don't get caught up in saying like, 'I got a piece of plastic on my face. I'm worrying about how I look, I'm worrying about my perception when I shoot.' When you're out there in, like, shooting drills, don't be so caught up in putting the mask on and trying to worry about how you shoot with it on. Put it on in the game and just wear it because our game is a non-thinking sport. React. You gotta read and react as quick as possible. The less thinking you do, the better you'll be."

Rip also took notice of Embiid's frustration with the mask following the game. He encouraged Jo that it only gets easier.