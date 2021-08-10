Mask mandate may be returning in Salem

Aug. 10—SALEM — COVID-19 restrictions are poised to return in the Witch City as fall tourism season arrives, along with a surge in positive cases in the region, amid the ongoing pandemic.

The city's Board of Health will meet Tuesday night to discuss "updates on COVID-19, including recent increases in cases, the delta variant and possible mitigation strategies." City leaders teased those strategies in an announcement late Monday morning, which indicated indoor mask requirements may return for all Salem businesses and government buildings, "subject to approval of the Board of Health on Aug. 10."

The announcement preceded a special Salem School Committee meeting, where district leaders discussed health and safety protocols for the coming school year.

"Our top priority is ensuring the safety, health, well-being of our residents and in particular those who are not able to be vaccinated yet," said Mayor Kim Driscoll in the announcement. "The science is clear that masks help reduce transmission and vaccines help reduce the severity of illness. Together, they are a powerful barrier to the spread of COVID-19, including the delta variant."

Salem has had a different experience with the pandemic than many other North Shore communities. As a major tourism destination, some of the city's biggest attractions were reporting far more visitors from New York and New Jersey than their home state of Massachusetts during the pandemic. Travel from these states was also constant throughout the year, even as officials asked visitors to cancel plans and not come.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is a more contagious version of the disease that is proving to spread more aggressively. Officials also attribute the delta variant to many of the breakthrough cases seen now among vaccinated people.

Officials continue to say vaccination is the best protection against the virus and the best way to manage public health going forward, which is backed up by data showing the most seriously ill from COVID-19 are unvaccinated — by a large margin.

Story continues

Last spring, Salem was among the first communities to put mask requirements in place for businesses, larger residential buildings and public parks and beaches. Salem was also among the last in Massachusetts to rescind its local mask order when the Board of Health did so this past May.

"We strongly urge all of our businesses to join the city and Salem Public Schools in helping to keep Salem safe by requiring their own employees be vaccinated or, if they are not vaccinated, to provide twice-weekly negative COVID tests during the next few months," said Driscoll. "We're prepared to provide masks, vaccines, and tests to help make this possible. This is going to have to be a team effort, so we can do our part to keep Salem safe, open, and strong."

The city will also return to its daily online COVID-19 updates that include caseloads, testing rates and more. The announcement Monday included that information, saying there were 42 new cases for the week, as of Aug. 6 — an increase of 16 from the week prior. It's also drafting a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination or twice-weekly negative testing for all city and school employees.

The news comes as a semblance of normalcy has slowly returned in Salem, where visitors are already pouring into the city after last year's tourist season — which had been predicted to be a record year — was entirely curtailed by the pandemic. Just last week, the Salem Chamber of Commerce announced its Haunted Happenings parade on Thursday, Oct. 7, using a flipped approach of having stationary floats and a walking crowd of observers for safety under the pandemic.

In 2020, officials pleaded with the public — including a televised press conference with Gov. Charlie Baker — not to visit Salem. Officials have expected 2021 to be a heavy year for tourism as a result and aren't expecting to take the same approach.

In the announcement Monday, officials said further actions like reduced capacity in stores or restaurants, early closure times and more 2020-era strategies aren't currently on the table. They also don't expect to launch a marketing campaign "intended to deter visitation," as they needed to last year.

The primary focus of the city's efforts over the next three months, the announcement said, is on resuming high levels of mask usage and getting as many people as possible vaccinated, especially among frontline workers.

Kate Fox, executive director at Destination Salem, said the current season "is going well. It has been busy."

"The key is getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors, and a lot of businesses have started doing that already," Fox said. "Wicked Good Books and the Salem Witch Museum are both requiring masks in their businesses."

While officials don't expect to tell visitors to stay away in 2021, there is a golden rule to visiting Salem this year, Fox said: "Pack your masks."

"We've had the sense that masks would be required indoors for a while as we've watched delta grow," Fox said. "We're moving forward and just need to take a couple steps to protect the residents, employees and visitors."

The Board of Health's meeting, scheduled Tuesday at 7 p.m., will be conducted remotely via Zoom. For meeting details on how to attend, visit salem.com/calendar.

Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.