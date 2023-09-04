Marshon Lattimore, Landon Young return to practice for Saints

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive lineman Landon Young were on the practice field as the Saints began work Monday.

Lattimore tweaked his knee during joint practices with the Chargers, leaving the Aug. 18 practice early. Coach Dennis Allen called it "precautionary" at the time.

Lattimore is entering his seventh season with the Saints after being named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017. He played only seven games in 2022, missing nine games with fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Young is back after injuring his medial collateral ligament during an Aug. 11 practice.

He has played 26 games with three starts the past two seasons since the Saints made him a sixth-round pick, seeing ation on 275 offensive snaps and 102 on special teams.