Mash burns Pack: Lobos guard nails two 3s late to lift UNM over Nevada

Feb. 13—RENO, Nev. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. heard all the the noise — in the Lawlor Events Center and on social media.

The third-year Lobo team captain hadn't been hitting shots and it was wearing on his mind, and on the minds of many fans who were growing increasingly vocal, and direct, with their anger with him and of Richard Pitino for continuing to play the 6-foot-2 senior guard.

On Tuesday night in Reno, in a vital game for the Lobos, Mashburn says he just trusted the work he puts into his game and twice rose above the noise, and Wolf Pack defenders, to hit two 3-pointers in the final 71 seconds — the second with 22 seconds remaining proving to be the game winner — in a thrilling 83-82 win over Nevada and an announced crowd of 8,293 suddenly disappointed fans.

"Yesterday and the day before, it was a struggle for me after," Mashburn said, referring to Saturday's UNLV loss in which he shot 3-of-15 and many Lobo fans were voicing their displeasure in very public ways that the senior guard admits he was very well well aware of.

"I was down on myself and, you know, as any human being that wants to play this sport and is in this sport, they want to do well. I'm not trying to go out there and miss a bunch of shots. (Some of) these fans, they're going to act towards me however they want to act, but I'm just gonna continue to put in the work, continue to believe in myself, continue to have faith in God and and just have faith in the process and those things will turn around. That's how sports is. That's how life is. ... Just got to keep going. Just keep going."

Nevada's Kenan Blackshear missed a contested 15-foot jumper defended by Lobo guard Jemarl Baker Jr. as time ran out, giving UNM the season sweep of the Wolf Pack.

Mashburn's heroics, and a couple of minor adjustments in the closing seconds of what was an eerily similar closing sequence to a Nevada buzzer beater win in the Pit a year ago, gave the Lobos (20-5, 8-4 Mountain West) their fourth-consecutive Mountain West road victory and a much-needed for NCAA Tournament chances Quad 1 victory against a Nevada team that was coming off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents — at then-ranked Utah State a week ago and in overtime over then-ranked San Diego State on Friday night in Lawlor.

UNM remains in a second-place tie with SDSU, who the play Friday night in San Diego. Both are a half game back in the league standings of 8-3 Utah State. For Nevada, the loss drops the Wolf Pack to 19-6 overall and at 6-5 in league play, they fall all the way to seventh place in the bunched up MW standings that have the top seven teams within two games of each other.

"He beat himself up pretty bad last game. He was really down," UNM coach Richard Pitino said. "I think he was getting a little bit crushed on Twitter. ...

"Watch the last two minutes of the game. That's why I stick with Mash."

But UNM's win was as much about Mashburn's late shots as it was about contributions throughout the game in vital moments from all eight players who saw the court.

Pitino noted Baker played 23 minutes key minutes, including subbing him in for Mashburn in the decisive final defensive stand against Blackshear, who a year ago used his size advantage over Mashburn in the Pit to hit a buzzer beater on essentially the same play drawn up by Nevada, but this year couldn't hit the shot over the taller, more physical Baker.

"Baker's in there for moments like that and he made a great play," Pitino said.

UNM had five players score in double figures, led by Mashburn's 17 points that included a highly efficient 3-for-3 shooting on 3-pointers and 6-for-6 at the free throw line. The Lobos also outscored Nevada 40-32 in the paint three days after UNLV outscored UNM in the paint by 22 points.

Many of those points in the paint came as a result of the Lobos out-rebounding Nevada 36-31 with 13 offensive rebounds leading to a 17-5 advantage in second chance points.

UNM led by as many as 12 points early in the game and its 45-35 halftime lead marked the fourth-consecutive league road game they led by double digits at halftime, also leading by 10 or more in wins at Air Force, San Jose State and Wyoming. The Lobos shot a blistering 61.3% from the field in the opening half, though hit just 39.4% in the second half.

Nevada, which lost a little more than two weeks ago in the Pit by 34 points to the Lobos, fought back in the second half.

A ferocious Nick Davidson dunk in the lane over a trailing JT Toppin with 14:48 left in the game tied things at 52-52.

But the Lobos went immediately back to Toppin at the other end on the next play and the freshman scored on Davidson in the post. On the next Lobo possession, it was Toppin again, scoring in the paint. His back-to-back buckets started a 10-0 run that pushed New Mexico's lead back to 62-52 before another Wolf Pack rally.

Nevada later used an 11-0 run to take a 73-71 lead with 4:15 left in the game, setting up a tit-for-tat closing four minutes that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Jarod Lucas hit three free throws after being fouled by House with 1:43 remaining, giving Nevada an 80-77 lead.

Mashburn then pulled up four feet beyond the arc and drained a 3-pointer over Blackshear with 1:11 left for an 80-80 tie.

Davidson hit a bucket with 31.7 left before Mashburn's game-winner on the next possession — a corner 3 set up by a drive and kick from UNM sophomore guard Donovan Dent.

Nelly Junior Joseph posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to go along with two steals.

Lucas and Davidson each scored a game-high 19 points for Nevada. Blackshear chipped in 17 points and seven assists.

The teams' second matchup of the year was much closer than the Jan. 28 game in the Pit. In that game, UNM, then ranked No. 25, exorcised the demons of a nine-game losing streak to Nevada, winning 89-55.

DENT INJURY: The Lobos said they were going to get Dent's ankle x-rayed Wednesday after he injured it, apparently on the final play in a scrum for the last rebound. Dent was standing and was later walking off the court to the locker room with the assistance of team strength coach Matt Flores, though Dent was putting some weight on the foot.