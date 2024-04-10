Masers 2024: LIV CEO Greg Norman walks among patrons on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Among the more notable faces in the crowd Wednesday at the Masters was none other than Greg Norman.

The Washington Post spotted Norman, the CEO and commissioner of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, following his players along the first fairway during the final day of practice. The Post said he entered through the main gates with a ticket along with LIV executives.

“Walking around here today, there’s not one person who said to me, ‘Why did you do LIV?’” Norman told The Post. “There’s been hundreds of people, even security guys, stopping me, saying, ‘Hey, what you’re doing is fantastic.’ To me, that tells you that what we have and the platform fits within the ecosystem, and it’s good for the game of golf.”

Norman had not been to the Masters since he was a radio analyst for SiriusXM radio in 2021. Major champions typically get noncompeting invitations, but The Shark was not extended one last year because Masters chairman Fred Ridley said he wanted the focus to be on the tournament.

“I’m here because we have 13 players that won 10 Masters between them,” Norman said. “So I’m here just to support them, do the best I can to show them, ‘Hey, you know, the boss is here rooting for you.’”