The mascots that represent Sacramento sports teams

(FOX40.COM) — Mascots can be synonymous with an organization, brand name or sports.

When it comes to sports, the Sacramento region has its fair share of mascots and they’re often associated with the team’s brand and identity to the community.

Here are mascots that represent Sacramento’s college and professional sports teams.

Slamson

Sacramento Kings’ mascot Slamson has been a fan favorite since he was introduced in the late 90s. Slamson can be seen doing a variety of things at Kings home games including rollerblading, walking on stilts, visiting fans in stands and hyping up the crowd.

The lion mascot was born in Tanznia, attended college in Lion-el University and his favorite movie is the “Lion King,” according to his biography.

“Slamson has received the NBA’s Most Valuable Cat award 12 times,” the mascot’s biography reads. “He generates more than 12 million smiles per year and averages 338 hugs per appearance, sometimes delivering more than one hug to the same person.”

When he’s not at Kings home games, he makes appearances at various local community events.

The mascots that represent different California agencies

Dinger

Sacramento River Cats mascot Dinger can be seen throughout Sutter Health Park hyping up the crowd during home games.

Dinger typically wears the same colored uniform and hat that River Cats players are wearing at home.

When he’s not at work for home games, Dinger makes appearances at various events in the Sacramento region. Dinger has also crossed paths with fellow feline Slamson.

Herky the Hornet

In Sacramento State’s over 75-year history, the school has been represented by Herky the Hornet.

The hornet mascot has become a recognizable figure among Sac State’s student body and has been seen at the university’s athletic events, ribbon cuttings, groundbreaking and donor dining events.

According to the university, Herky’s moniker is short for “Hercules” that was bestowed after the hornet was chosen over the elk as the campus mascot in December 1947.

25 years in Sacramento: History of the River Cats in California’s capital city

Gunrock the Mustang

The UC Davis blue mascot is the oldest of the four Sacramento-area mascots at 109 years old. The mascot is named after a Thoroughbred stallion of the same name (Gun Rock) who was born in 1914 and had a 10-year stay at the university.

The original Gunrock was the offspring of English Triple Crown winner Rock Sand and went on to have various owners, according to the university.

In 1924, the horse accompanied the men’s basketball team at games and rallies as their mascot, according to the California Aggie.

Currently, Gunrock can be seen at UC Davis sporting and community events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.