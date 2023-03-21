Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo come up clutch in Japan vs. Mexico WBC semifinals

Yoshida, Verdugo come up clutch in Japan-Mexico WBC semifinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Masataka Yoshida played the hero for Japan during Monday's World Baseball Classic semifinal showdown vs. Mexico.

Japan trailed 3-0 when Yoshida stepped to the plate with two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Boston Red Sox' newly-acquired outfielder golfed JoJo Romero's pitch down the right field line for a game-tying three-run home run.

You can watch Yoshida's clutch homer below:

The blast gave Yoshida 13 RBI in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the most in tournament history.

Japan's lead was shortlived, however. In the following inning, Yoshida's Red Sox teammate Alex Verdugo put Mexico back ahead with an RBI double.

AND JUST LIKE THAT MEXICO IS BACK IN FRONT!!



Alex Verdugo with the CLUTCH hit in the 8th!! pic.twitter.com/SUOpQ708hz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Not a bad night to be a Red Sox fan.

The winner of Japan vs. Mexico will take on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic title game, which is set to take place Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.