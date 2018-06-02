Masar wins Epsom Derby as Saxon Warrior falls short

London (AFP) - Masar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday's Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

Dee Ex Bee, owned by Sheikh Mohammed's son Hamdan, finished second ahead of Roaring Lion in third, while 2,000 Guineas winner and odds-on favourite Saxon Warrior could only manage fourth.

"I can't express myself very well now," Buick told ITV Racing. "I've come close a couple of times. It's my seventh or eighth Derby ride and I thought sometimes, 'Is it ever going to come?'"

"I've dreamt of this since I wanted to be a jockey. Sheikh Mohammed has been so loyal to me so it is special to win."

Buick added: "I've had a few goes at it now and come to learn what to expect. I had a really nice horse to ride, he was very relaxed and came alive for me."

Masar, a son of the 2008 Derby winner New Approach, set off at 16/1, and brought a premature end to Saxon Warrior's attempt to become just the fourth horse in the last century to pull off an English Triple Crown.

The mount of two-time winning Derby jockey Ryan Moore was looking to complete the second step of the rare feat -- achieved by Gainsborough in 1918, Bahram in 1935 and Nijinsky in 1970 -- but missed out after failing to get a perfect run through the one mile four furlong race.

Aidan O'Brien had five horses in the 12-strong field and was chasing a record-equalling seventh Derby, but Masar handed Godolphin a first English Classic winner since Dawn Approach won the 2,000 Guineas in 2013.

Moore, who missed the Guineas to ride Mendelssohn in the Kentucky Derby, was unable to find his way through a congested field as Saxon Warrior was beaten for the first time in five races.

"It still hasn't sunk in. I always said I wanted to be the first trainer to train a Derby winner for Godolphin," said the 42-year-old Appleby, who was appointed to the post in 2013.

"It's not easy to win the Derby, but we have won it. We are pleased to be here today. Charlie Appleby is a very good trainer," Sheikh Mohammed added.

"I was jumping up and down in the final furlong. Horses are in my blood, I love them."

O'Brien's 19-year-old son Donnacha, who powered Saxon Warrior to victory in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, was ninth aboard Kew Gardens.