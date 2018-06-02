Masar wins Epsom Derby as Saxon Warrior falls short

London (AFP) - Masar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday's Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.

Dee Ex Bee, owned by Sheikh Mohammed's son Hamdan, finished second ahead of Roaring Lion in third, while 2,000 Guineas winner and odds-on favourite Saxon Warrior could only manage fourth.

"I can't express myself very well now," said Buick. "I've come close a couple of times. It's my seventh or eighth Derby ride and I thought sometimes, 'Is it ever going to come?'"

"I've dreamt of this since I wanted to be a jockey. Sheikh Mohammed has been so loyal to me so it is special to win."

Masar, a son of the 2008 Derby winner New Approach, set off at 16/1, and brought a premature end to Saxon Warrior's attempt to become just the fourth horse to pull off an English Triple Crown.

The mount of two-time winning Derby jockey Ryan Moore was looking to complete the second step of the rare feat but fell short after failing to get a perfect run through the race.

For Appleby, whose wife Ashley was in tears, it was a proud moment for the 42-year-old who was appointed Godolphin trainer in 2013.

"It still hasn't sunk in. I always said I wanted to be the first trainer to train a Derby winner for Godolphin," Appleby said.