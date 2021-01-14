Is Masahiro Tanaka really leaning toward returning to Japan?

Masahiro Tanaka strides to plate

As Masahiro Tanaka continues to remain on the free agent market, SNY’s Andy Martino says that there is “informed speculation in the industry” the veteran right-hander will return to Japan to pitch this year. Martino adds that Tanaka has acknowledged this possibility recently.

No word has been heard from the Yankees and Tanaka talking about a possible new contract. The San Diego Padres have been “doing background work” on him, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, as they continue looking to build on an already-aggressive offseason.

Tanaka has a San Diego connection in pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who he spent six seasons with from 2014-19. Yu Darvish, another Nippon Professional Baseball star before making his name in MLB, is also new to the club.

Tanaka said himself on Jan. 1 that a return to Japan was “not zero,” and this came after an NJ.com report that stated his preference being a new contract with the Yankees. With New York focused on the DJ LeMahieu situation at the moment, it appears the chances of Tanaka returning to Japan get higher by the day.

After all, there is only a month left until pitcher and catchers report.

“Some media outlets have reported that they have no choice but to play for the Yankees or Japan about their future, but that's not the case," Tanaka said in a tweet, which was translated into English. "At this stage, we are not limiting the teams we want to play next season, but we are thinking from all the teams that are interested in us."

It’s no secret the Yankees still need starting pitching help, but LeMahieu has always been their top priority this offseason. Until that is resolved, Martino has been saying for quite some time that the rest of the team’s offseason plans will move right along.

Whether or not that will be with Tanaka is still up in the air. But he also has his own future to think about, and that could end up with him returning home to pitch in his native country.