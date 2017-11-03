Masahiro Tanaka exercises option to remain with Yankees through 2020

Masahiro Tanaka is staying with the New York Yankees, the team announced in a press release on Friday. The 29-year-old right-hander had until midnight on Saturday to exercise a three-year, $67 million option to remain with the team, or to opt-out and chose free agency.

Tanaka and his agent did a great job keeping people guessing. There was next to no indication which way this would go until the final decision was actually made. It’s possible, perhaps even likely, that’s because Tanaka himself didn’t really know what he wanted to do. He admitted to not fully knowing what the decision would mean for him after the Yankees season ended two weeks ago.

It was reported in August that the Yankees didn’t plan to pursue Tanaka if he opted for free agency. They might be feeling somewhat better about the situation now though following Tanaka excellent performance in the postseason.

Tanaka posted a 0.90 ERA in three postseason starts. That was after striking out 15 Blue Jays in his final start during the regular season. The strong finish looked every reminded of Tanaka’s overpowering start with the Yankees in 2014, right after originally signing his seven-year, $155 million deal.

Of course, the elephant in the room is Tanaka’s elbow. He’s been pitching with a partial tear in the UCL in his right elbow since 2014. He’s avoided Tommy John surgery so far, but chances are that will be in his future. That likely factor into his decision, as teams may have shied away knowing his elbow could conceivably give out at any time.

Another is Tanaka’s reported comfort in New York. Playing in the Big Apple is not everyone’s cup of tea, but Tanaka enjoys the city and enjoys wearing the Yankees pinstripes. Now we’ll see if the team and fanbase end up happy they he chose to stay with them.

