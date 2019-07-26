Masahiro Tanaka allows 12 earned runs in Yankees worst ever start versus Red Sox

A miserable stretch for the New York Yankees starting rotation managed to get worse on Thursday.

Masahiro Tanaka, the team’s de facto ace with Luis Severino sidelined by injury, not only posted the worst outing of his MLB career, his 12 earned runs over 3 1/3 innings were the most a Yankees starting pitching has ever allowed against the Boston Red Sox.

The 12th earned run scored after that tweet. When it did, it made Tanaka’s start the second worst in terms of runs allowed in Yankees history.

Tanaka allowed a career-high 12 hits, to go along with three walks. He allowed home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, and finished with four strikeouts.

Disaster firing inning

It was rough from the get-go for Tanaka. Mookie Betts greeted him with a single leading off the Red Sox first inning, and then Betts capped the inning with a two-run double, running Boston’s lead to 7-0 and giving Tanaka the worst single inning of his career.

In total, Tanaka faced 11 batters in the first inning. Seven reached on hits and another by walk.

Tanaka settled down by throwing scoreless second and third innings. A five-run fourth inning was started by Devers leadoff homer.

Rotation woes

Tanaka’s career-worst outing concluded an awful trip through the Yankees rotation. James Paxton, CC Sabathia, Domingo German and JA Happ each allowed at least six runs prior to Tanaka.

With Tanaka’s 12 earned runs factored in, the Yankees rotation had an 18.35 ERA the last trip through. The outings have had an impact on the Yankees bullpen as well. They’ve been forced to cover 25 2/3 innings during the stretch.

Trade deadline impact

Adding a starting pitcher or two has long been the top priority for general manager Brian Cashman. This stretch shows only increases the urgency.

The Yankees know they can't count on Luis Severino returning from his shoulder issues, and the guys they do have have proven inconsistent. With six days remaining until the trade deadline, expect Cashman and company to ignite the starting pitching market.

