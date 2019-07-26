Masahiro Tanaka allows 12 earned runs in Yankees worst ever start versus Red Sox

A miserable stretch for the New York Yankees starting rotation managed to get worse on Thursday.

Masahiro Tanaka, the team’s de facto ace with Luis Severino sidelined by injury, not only posted the worst outing of his MLB career, his 12 earned runs over 3 1/3 innings were the most a Yankees starting pitching has ever allowed against the Boston Red Sox.

Masahiro Tanaka has allowed 11 earned runs tonight, the most a @Yankees pitcher has ever allowed to the @RedSox (ER became official in 1913). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 26, 2019

The 12th earned run scored after that tweet. When it did, it made Tanaka’s start the second worst in terms of runs allowed in Yankees history.

Tanaka finished with 12 earned runs, second most by a Yankees pitcher in any game since ER became official.



Carl Mays allowed 13 in a complete game at Cleveland on July 17, 1923. https://t.co/DxCgu81dke — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 26, 2019

Tanaka allowed a career-high 12 hits, to go along with three walks. He allowed home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, and finished with four strikeouts.

Disaster firing inning

It was rough from the get-go for Tanaka. Mookie Betts greeted him with a single leading off the Red Sox first inning, and then Betts capped the inning with a two-run double, running Boston’s lead to 7-0 and giving Tanaka the worst single inning of his career.

Masahiro Tanaka: 7 runs allowed in first inning tonight is the most he's allowed in any inning in a game in his career. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 25, 2019

In total, Tanaka faced 11 batters in the first inning. Seven reached on hits and another by walk.

Tanaka settled down by throwing scoreless second and third innings. A five-run fourth inning was started by Devers leadoff homer.

Rotation woes

Tanaka’s career-worst outing concluded an awful trip through the Yankees rotation. James Paxton, CC Sabathia, Domingo German and JA Happ each allowed at least six runs prior to Tanaka.

Let's take a peek at the #Yankees recent starting pitching...



7/21 Paxton: 7 R (4 ER)

7/22 Sabathia: 7 R (6 ER)

7/23 German: 8 ER

7/24 Happ: 6 ER

7/25 Tanaka: 7 ER (so far) pic.twitter.com/DFwip82koH — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 25, 2019

With Tanaka’s 12 earned runs factored in, the Yankees rotation had an 18.35 ERA the last trip through. The outings have had an impact on the Yankees bullpen as well. They’ve been forced to cover 25 2/3 innings during the stretch.

Trade deadline impact

Adding a starting pitcher or two has long been the top priority for general manager Brian Cashman. This stretch shows only increases the urgency.

The Yankees know they can't count on Luis Severino returning from his shoulder issues, and the guys they do have have proven inconsistent. With six days remaining until the trade deadline, expect Cashman and company to ignite the starting pitching market.

