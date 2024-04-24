Marysville Kiwanis Club to host annual golf fundraiser Friday

Apr. 23—The Kiwanis Club of Marysville is set to host Spring Swing Fore Kids, its second annual golf fundraising event on Friday at Plumas Lake Golf Club.

According to organizers, registration will open and breakfast will be served before a 9 a.m. "shotgun start" at the club, located at 1551 Country Club Rd. in Olivehurst. Lunch will also be served and there will be "games with several opportunities to win a prize and raffle prizes."

Included in those prizes is a vehicle that has been donated by Wheeler Auto Center for a hole-in-one contest.

Organizers said there is still an opportunity for teams to enter the event and play. Proceeds from the event will further the club's goals of helping area youth.

The club said it offers several programs for area children and youth, including the following: — Bring Up Grades (BUGS) is a program designed to incentivize students and provide recognition to students who raise their grades into an acceptable range, maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next. This program serves approximately 200 students in Yuba County and provides bicycles to the top five most improved students at each participating school and an ice cream party for all. — Jim Watson annual Youth Fishing Derby: Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs. This free fishing derby is open to all children four to 15 years of age and is held on the third weekend in May. It is held at Ellis Lake in Marysville and annually serves nearly 1,000 children and their families. A $10,000 gift to the community. — Scholarship program: The club annually awards $4,000 in scholarships to high school students who plan on continuing their education at a college or University level. — Hosts annual ball drops at Yuba County elementary schools where we drop $1,000 worth of playground balls to assemblies of children on their playgrounds out to the back of a dump truck. — We serve schools, victim witness programs and other community events with more than 10 pancake breakfasts to celebrate the holidays, shopping events or other civic gatherings. — The club provides financial support for many other youth-related activities such as Academic Decathlon, Kiwanis Kloset (a clothing closet for homeless youth), Sober Grad Night celebrations, local parades, Scarysville (free hotdogs to trick-or-treaters in downtown Marysville) Dia de los Niños, Little League sponsorships, PTOs, and support of Shady Creek Outdoor Education, among others.

For anyone wanting to enter a team to play in the event or for more information, contact Brynda Stranix at 530-713-3375.