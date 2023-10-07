Maryland's Tagovailoa poses conundrum for OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

By nature, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is an aggressive coach who loves to call blitzes and disrupt offenses.

In his second year in Columbus, though, Knowles has adjusted to his personnel and Ohio State’s needs. The Buckeyes are talented enough that he has seen the wisdom of being judicious about taking risks. He remembers and studied the Michigan and Georgia games.

But the battle between Knowles’ head (be careful) and heart (be aggressive) is ongoing, he acknowledged.

“The honest answer is yes,” Knowles said. “But what matters is what works.”

The No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0) are one-third through their season, and some of Knowles’ playbook has been untapped.

“You'd like to have enough because if you need to enact it, you want to be able to enact it,” he said. “There's always that balance of practice time. How much do I work on all these things that I have or I'd like to do because someday we're going to need it, and how much is stay on course, stay with the plan, limit the explosive plays, win third and fourth down. It's a constant battle, fought just by myself.”

More: Ohio State football mailbag: How can the Buckeyes stop Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa?

Saturday’s game against undefeated Maryland will be a revealing test of where that internal battle stands. Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa might be the most dynamic quarterback the Buckeyes play all year.

He helped the Terps throw a scare into the Buckeyes in November in OSU’s 43-30 win. Tagovailoa has the arm strength and accuracy to throw into tight coverage. He has the legs to buy time to throw or scramble.

Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua is a star for the Miami Dolphins, leads the Big Ten with 1,464 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

The temptation for a defensive coordinator might be to throw everything at Tagovailoa to get him out of his comfort zone. Knowles said that could easily backfire. It’s crucial that the Buckeyes play disciplined, mistake-free defense.

More: Expert Ohio State football predictions for Maryland game

So far, the Buckeyes have lived up to their expectation of being a much-improved defense. They are sixth nationally in yards allowed (255.5 per game) and second in scoring defense (8.5).

“It’s a lot better,” safety Josh Proctor said of the defense compared to when the Buckeyes played Maryland last year. “This year, our communication (is better). We trust each other a lot more. We know the system so it's a lot easier to just go out there and play.”

Maryland is 5-0 but is just outside the top-25 rankings because its schedule so far has been weak. The Terrapins have never beaten Ohio State and have been blown out in every game at the Horseshoe.

Maryland is a 20-point underdog Saturday, but Tagovailoa and a talented supporting cast give the Terrapins a chance to pull the upset.

“He's always been a dynamic player,” Knowles said. “He creates offense. He has a really strong arm. He can make the throws from sideline to sideline. He hurt us last year. I just think he's a great player.”

Knowles talked this week about having a “coordinated” pass rush. Asked to explain, he smiled and replied, “I can't tell you that. I could tell you, but I'd have to kill you. It's a secret.”

It means the Buckeyes must be disciplined as they pressure him, careful not to allow him creases to improvise.

“It's just everyone being assignment-sound,” linebacker Steele Chambers said. “We know that he likes to get out of the pocket. We’ve got to have guys staying in the lanes. We’ve got to have eyes on the quarterback at all times because we know he's going to be able to use his feet.”

On the flip side of the ball, Maryland’s defense has forced a Big Ten-leading 13 turnovers. Its secondary is the strength of the defense. Ohio State expects Marvin Harrison Jr. to play despite the star receiver spraining his ankle against Notre Dame, but he’ll have to show he can be effective.

“They're very sound,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Maryland’s defense. “They don’t give up a lot of big plays and create turnovers.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

Maryland at Ohio State

When: 12:10 p.m. SaturdayTV: FoxRadio: 97.1 FM

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Maryland's Tagovailoa poses stiff challenge for Ohio State's defense