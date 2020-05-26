Maryland's Serrel Smith Jr. is transferring, taking another depth hit

Maryland sophomore guard Serrel Smith Jr. will transfer the team announced on Tuesday. Without him, the Terps have completely lost more guard depth from last season.

Smith played in 27 games last season off of the bench. In only eight minutes of action a game, he scored 40 points total on 56 shot attempts.

He will have to sit a year unless the 6-foot-4 guard obtains a waiver. Smith will have two years left of eligibility left.

"I want to thank Maryland and Coach Turgeon for these past two years - they've been nothing but amazing," Smith said in a school release. "My time at Maryland was filled with memories and relationships that I will always cherish! After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal and explore my options."

The Terps were already extremely thin at the point guard position before the announcement of Smith's decision to transfer. As a four-year starter, Cowan held the point guard position down for several seasons without much need for depth on the bench. Even in a limited capacity, Smith did not show that he could rise to be a starter next season.

Eric Ayala ran some sets last year at the point and is likely going to be the starter next season. Primarily, he has been the two-guard in his two years with Maryland. Ayala as the point guard will allow Darryl Morsell and Aaron Wiggins to be on the floor at the same time.

Point guard was a position that Turgeon and his staff were heavily targeting in the grad transfer market. In each instance, they missed out on bringing one to College Park.

Two incoming freshmen, Aquon Smart and Marcus Dockery, who signed their letter of intent could also provide some relief at the position according to Verbal Commits. Neither should be expected to rise to be a starter in their first year.

Smith is the third Terp to transfer this offseason. The fifth since the start of the 2019-20 season.

