Maryland's Jeshaun Jones scores 3 TDs in 3 different ways in the first 3 touches of his college career

Maryland’s Jeshaun Jones will likely never have a better start to a game than he did against Texas on Saturday.

The true freshman scored Maryland’s first touchdown of the game with a 28-yard run. It was the first time he touched the ball in his college career.


His next touch came on a reception from quarterback Kasim Hill. It was a 65-yard pass. For a touchdown.


If that wasn’t crazy enough, Jones’ third direct involvement came with a touchdown pass. The wide receiver threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs to give the Terrapins a 24-7 lead in the first half. If you need us to count it out that’s three touches for three touchdowns, all in different ways.


Incredible.

Jones was a three-star recruit out of Florida and signed with Maryland in May.

