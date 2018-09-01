Maryland's Jeshaun Jones scores 3 TDs in 3 different ways in the first 3 touches of his college career

Jeshaun Jones was a three-star recruit. (via Rivals)

Maryland’s Jeshaun Jones will likely never have a better start to a game than he did against Texas on Saturday.

The true freshman scored Maryland’s first touchdown of the game with a 28-yard run. It was the first time he touched the ball in his college career.

It upset ranked Texas in the 2017 opener. And @TerpsFootball jumps out to the early lead vs. ranked Texas in the 2018 opener. pic.twitter.com/QaKNh669pz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 1, 2018





His next touch came on a reception from quarterback Kasim Hill. It was a 65-yard pass. For a touchdown.





If that wasn’t crazy enough, Jones’ third direct involvement came with a touchdown pass. The wide receiver threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs to give the Terrapins a 24-7 lead in the first half. If you need us to count it out that’s three touches for three touchdowns, all in different ways.

Story Continues





Incredible.

Jones was a three-star recruit out of Florida and signed with Maryland in May.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Reports: Raiders agree to trade Mack to Bears

• Yankees manager has epic meltdown

• Serena overcomes ankle injury in match against Venus

• Kevin Iole: Can Conor-Khabib sell 3 million PPVs?

