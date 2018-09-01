Maryland's Jeshaun Jones scores 3 TDs in 3 different ways in the first 3 touches of his college career
Maryland’s Jeshaun Jones will likely never have a better start to a game than he did against Texas on Saturday.
The true freshman scored Maryland’s first touchdown of the game with a 28-yard run. It was the first time he touched the ball in his college career.
It upset ranked Texas in the 2017 opener.
And @TerpsFootball jumps out to the early lead vs. ranked Texas in the 2018 opener. pic.twitter.com/QaKNh669pz
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 1, 2018
His next touch came on a reception from quarterback Kasim Hill. It was a 65-yard pass. For a touchdown.
Ty Johnson changed from No. 6, but @TerpsFootball still has a big-play threat wearing the digit.
He's @JeshaunJones06, and he's having a gigantic day. pic.twitter.com/pZ0qUbGNDy
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 1, 2018
If that wasn’t crazy enough, Jones’ third direct involvement came with a touchdown pass. The wide receiver threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs to give the Terrapins a 24-7 lead in the first half. If you need us to count it out that’s three touches for three touchdowns, all in different ways.
🤷♂️@JeshaunJones06 ➡️ @TaivonMJacobs #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/dzRWg5Rc9S
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2018
Incredible.
Jones was a three-star recruit out of Florida and signed with Maryland in May.
