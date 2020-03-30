Maryland's frontcourt depth takes a hit as forward Ricky Lindo Jr. enters transfer portal

On the same day that two former Maryland forwards, the Mitchell twins, announced they would be playing next season at Rhode Island, another member of the Terps program announced they were leaving the program.

Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, the team announced on Monday.

"I want to thank the University of Maryland and Coach Turgeon for everything over the last two years," Lindo said. "I had a chance to be a part of some amazing moments that I will never forget, including winning a conference title. I'm appreciative of my coaches and teammates for all their support. After much discussion with my family, I have decided it is best to seek a new opportunity as I continue my college career."

Lindo appeared in 29 games for the Terrapins a season ago, starting two. The forward saw his minutes decline throughout the season, as head coach Mark Turgeon often played a six-man rotation during the back-half of the year.

The sophomore came to College Park in August of 2018 a late arrival, as Lindo initially planned to do a post-grad year before coming to Maryland. But in need of frontcourt depth, Turgeon awarded him a scholarship, and Lindo decided to forego the post-grad year and joined the Terps.

As a freshman, Lindo played in all 34 games and averaged nearly 13 minutes per contest. His impact was felt most on the defensive end, as he specialized in defense and rebounding.

Although his minutes declined as a sophomore, Lindo was in a position to have an expanded role for the Terps next season, as All-American Jalen Smith is likely headed to the NBA Draft.

"I can't thank Ricky enough for his commitment over the past two seasons and for helping our team win the Big Ten Championship this year," Turgeon said. "Ricky was a great teammate and did everything I ever asked of him. He's a fantastic person and I wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

As it stands now, the Terps only have three forwards on their roster for next season: Donta Scott, Joshua Tomaic, and Chol Marial. While Scott established himself as a starter, Maryland received limited contributions from both Tomaic and Marial. Tomaic played just under four minutes per contest, while Marial played sparingly while dealing with multiple injuries that have bothered him since high school.

The Terps currently have zero incoming recruits that are forwards and just have one commitment in the 2020 high school class thus far. Maryland still has the opportunity to add a few graduate transfers, but recently lost out on Harvard's Seth Towns to Ohio State.

