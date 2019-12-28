Maryland's frontcourt depth takes hit as twin freshman big men enter NCAA transfer portal

The Maryland men's basketball team began the 2019-20 season with high hopes, entering the year as a consensus top-10 team in the country.

They started off strong, but have lost two straight road games to tough opponents. They'll head into the new decade looking to bounce back. Unfortunately for them, it'll have to come without two frontcourt rotation pieces.



Twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell announced Friday they would be leaving the University of Maryland and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

It appears this was a mutual decision between the brothers and head coach Mark Turgeon.

Makhi, the higher-rated player, was expected to compete for a starting role in the Terrapins' frontcourt this season, but found himself playing limited minutes as a talented but raw freshman.

His brother, Makhel, struggled to carve out a role as well. Now, they'll both look to find a home elsewhere, with local program Georgetown rumored to be an early favorite.

This is a serious hit to a Terrapins program that has struggled to live up to expectations under Mark Turgeon. Their only remaining frontcourt options are star forward/center Jalen Smith and developing forward Ricky Lindo. Both players are sophomores.

Smith was expected to be an early NBA departure after this season, though he has struggled to dominate as a sophomore. Maryland does also have 7'2" Chol Mariol reportedly ready to return to game action, but he will likely be rusty after missing the start of the season with injury issues.

How the Terps manage to replace the Mitchell twins' minutes will go a long way in determining whether or not they are able to regain momentum in their season.

