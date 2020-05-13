Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett posts picture working out with Redskins' Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin

The expectations for wide receiver Rakim Jarrett in College Park are extremely high after the high-profile recruit made the flip from LSU to Maryland this past December.

As the wideout is preparing for his first season with the Terps, he's working out with some of the best players in the area.

Jarrett posted a picture on his Twitter account yesterday with two Redskins players, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wideout Terry McLaurin, and the three of them appeared to be working out together.

The backstory as to how the Terps wideout was able to link up with the Redskins duo is unclear, but Terps head coach Mike Locksley could have had something to do with it.

Jarrett's commitment to the Terps was the best recruit Locksley has landed since taking over as the Terps head coach a year ago. The wideout is Maryland's first five-star signee since 2014 and the highest-rated wide receiver the team has landed since Stefon Diggs in 2011.

Although he ended up playing his college ball at Ohio State, Haskins has had a solid relationship with Locksley for years and was originally committed to Maryland, partially because of Locksley being an assistant at the time (Haskins de-committed once Locksley wasn't retained in 2015).

Regardless, Jarrett being able to work out with both an NFL quarterback and NFL wide receiver before even playing a snap of college football is impressive and a great sight for Terps' fans.

