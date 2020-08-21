Maryland WR becomes first scholarship player to enter transfer portal since Big Ten's postponement

Maryland football receiver DJ Turner became the first scholarship player from the Big Ten to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the conference postponed fall sports on Aug. 11.

The redshirt senior is exploring a move to another school following a lost year in 2019, when he started the first three games before running into trouble.

After he was charged with driving under the influence last September, he sat out the remainder of the year.

Head coach Mike Locksley said the time away from competitive football would allow Turner to focus on personal issues as he continued to practice with the team.

Because he appeared in fewer than four games in 2019, Turner was granted an additional year of eligibility as a result of the NCAA's redshirt rule that was adopted in 2018.

Turner, who has appeared in 30 games during his Maryland career, has produced 24 catches, 294 receiving yards and one touchdown. The former three-star recruit will transfer as a graduate student.

