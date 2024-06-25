Maryland woman, Juliette Whittaker qualifies for Olympics in track, Quincy Wilson falls short

LAUREL, Md. - Juliette Whittaker, a graduate of Mount de Sales, is headed to the Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old from Laurel, Maryland placed third in the 800-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track trials on Monday.

"It means so much. Obviously, just growing up in the sport or sport in general, the pinnacle is to make it to the Olympics," Whittaker told NBC after the race. "I feel like it never felt real until this year, I really was like, maybe I can actually do it, and it’s just an honor. I’ve looked up to these ladies and everyone in the field for pretty much my whole running career, so to be on this team with them is an honor."

This comes after Montgomery County high school student Quincy Wilson finished sixth in the 400-meter final with a time of 44.94, his third sub-45 race in three tries at the trials. Unfortunately, Wilson fell short after he finished sixth in the men's 400-meter final on Monday night at Hayward Field, missing out on qualification in the event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"All I know is I gave everything I had," he said to the Associated Press. "I can't be too disappointed. I'm 16, and I'm running grown-man times."