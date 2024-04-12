Maryland vs West Virginia All-Star game rosters announced

Apr. 11—FROSTBURG — The 44th annual Maryland-West Virginia High School All-Star basketball games, sponsored by the Frostburg Lions, announced their rosters for both of Sunday's games on Wednesday.

The games, to be played at Frostburg State's Bobcat Arena, feature some of the best area seniors from Maryland and West Virginia.

For team Maryland in the boy's game, Allegany leads the Western Maryland Athletic Conference with three representatives.

Fort Hill, Northern and Southern each have two while Mountain Ridge has one.

Dae Dae Smith, Isaiah Fields and Zach Michael represent Allegany.

Deshaun Brown and Steven Spencer represent Fort Hill.

Alex Knauff and Robbie Rollman of Northern join Isaiah Keller and Noah Wilt from Southern as Garrett County's representatives.

Mountain Ridge's Will Patterson rounds out the roster.

Will Harris and Zach Steckman of Fort Hill will coach team Maryland.

For West Virginia, Tucker County leads with three representatives.

Hampshire, Frankfort and Keyser each have two while Moorefield has one.

Maddox Anderson, Ethan Rosenau and Ashton Lycliter represent Tucker County.

Cam Lynch and Cam Layton of Frankfort join Keyser's Drew Matlick and Jack Stanislawczyk as Mineral County's representatives.

Jenson Fields and Jordan Gray represent Hampshire.

Ronnie Griest rounds out the team from Moorefield.

Jarrett Hott from Hampshire will coach team West Virginia.

In the girl's game, Mountain Ridge leads team Maryland with four representatives.

Calvary has two players while Allegany and Bishop Walsh each have one.

Rhegan Lamberson, Ava Tringler, Annabeth Hughes, and Sydney Snyder represent Mountain Ridge.

Ava Strawderman and Bethany Carrington represent Calvary.

Shylah Taylor from Allegany and Autumn Hoppert from Bishop Walsh round out team Maryland.

Todd Snyder and Charlie Grove from Mountain Ridge will coach the team.

Frankfort, Petersburg, Moorefield and Tucker County each have two representatives for West Virginia.

Lynsey Zimmerman and Madi Ruble represent Frankfort.

Abi Alt and Nellie Whetzel represent Petersburg.

Mckenna Crites and Amber Williams from Moorefield join Baylee Wetzel and Macy Helmick of Tucker County.

Izzy Blomquist from Hampshire rounds out the team.

Her coach, Jordan Richardson, will lead team West Virginia.

The girls' game tips first on at 1:30 p.m. followed by the boys' game.

