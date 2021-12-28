Maryland vs Virginia Tech: New Era Pinstripe Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Wednesday, December 29

Maryland vs Virginia Tech: New Era Pinstripe Bowl How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Game Time: 2:15 pm ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Maryland (6-6), Virginia Tech (6-6)

Maryland vs Virginia Tech New Era Pinstripe Bowl Preview

– Maryland needed a win over Rutgers to get here, and it needs a win to make it a promising offseason for head coach Mike Locksley.

It’s been a bit of a grind to get the program rolling, and consistency has been a huge problem, but the Terps are good at beating the teams they’re supposed to beat, and this is a Virginia Tech team they’re supposed to beat.

– Virginia Tech also needed to win its final game to get here. Unlike Maryland – a program trying to keep improving under its current head coach – the reboot is coming for the Hokies with Justin Fuente fired late in the season.

The Brent Pry era isn’t starting quite yet, but future associate head coach JC Price is still around – along with the rest of the assistants – for some continuity as the interim head man.

– There was a problem getting the Hokie offense going until late in the year, but the running game became a force with 200 yards or more in five of its last six games including 320 in the bowl-sealing win over Virginia.

– Maryland’s run defense hasn’t been anything special, but the offense has one of the nation’s better passing attacks – averaging over 300 yards per game – to make up for it.

Why Maryland, Virginia Tech Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

New Era Pinstripe Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Virginia Tech Will Win The New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Connor Blumrick can run.

The new starting Virginia Tech quarterback and former Texas A&M Aggie – Braxton Burmeister is in the transfer portal – is a big passer with a little bit of experience, and he’s at his best on the move. At least that’s been his role so far, and in this he’ll get a chance to let it rip.

Maryland doesn’t generate a whole lot of tackles for loss and doesn’t generate enough pressure. The lack of big plays up front mean a lack of big plays from the rest of the defense – there just aren’t enough takeaways to matter.

Virginia Tech has to slow the game down a bit, it has to continue to be good at not turning the ball over, and it has to capitalize whenever it gets a chance to score.

That, and a big special teams play or two, and a big defensive play – it all has to be a part of the equation because …

Bowl Season Players To Watch & Know

Why Maryland Will Win The New Era Pinstripe Bowl

If you want to see a slew of new Virginia Tech players auditioning for the new coaching staff, here you go.

The Hokies have suffered loss after loss after loss. From transfers, to opt outs, to a few injuries, they’re missing way too many key parts from a team that wasn’t all that amazing to begin with.

Even when Virginia Tech was winning, it was still struggling at times against the pass. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong threw for over 400 yards in the regular season finale against a secondary that gave up 200 yards or more in five of the last eight games.

Here comes the Maryland passing game.

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for well over 300 yards in four of the last five games – only missing the mark against Michigan – and now he’s going against a defense that’s losing a few of its key defensive players up front and in the secondary.

Maryland vs Virginia Tech: New Era Pinstripe Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech will come out fired up and flying around in a “nobody believes in us” sort of way, but that will only last so long.

Maryland will work fast, but it’ll take a while to get going and be consistent. A flurry of late first half points will finally change control of the game.

Virginia Tech will have its moments – the offense will come up with a few good scoring drives – but the Terps will be jacked to be here.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Lines

Maryland 34, Virginia Tech 26

Line: Maryland -3.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

New Era Pinstripe Bowl History

2020 Canceled

Dec. 27, 2019 Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Dec. 27, 2018 Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

Dec. 27, 2017 Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Dec. 28, 2016 Northwestern 31, Pitt 24

Dec. 26, 2015 Duke 44 Indiana 41 (OT)

Dec. 27, 2014 Penn State 31 Boston College 30 (OT)

Dec. 28, 2013 Notre Dame 29 Rutgers 16

Dec. 29, 2012 Syracuse 38 West Virginia 14

Dec. 30, 2011 Rutgers 27 Iowa State 13

Dec. 30, 2010 Syracuse 36 Kansas State 34



