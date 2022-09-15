Alabama vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs ULM game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17
Pamela Maldonado gives her best bet for Week 3 of the College Football season.
Vanderbilt football is sticking with Mike Wright at quarterback against Northern Illinois, Clark Lea said.
Nick Saban delivered a message to his Alabama players as they prepare for Louisiana-Monroe about respecting your opponent and giving your best effort.
Lane Kiffin said quarterback Luke Altmyer should be able to play against Georgia Tech, but he isn't saying who will start for the 20th-ranked Rebels.
SEC editors voted on the top performers in Week 2, check out to see who made the cut.
Deuce Vaughn recaps Missouri, previews Tulane and gives his thoughts on the new uniform combination. He also reveals
Indiana vs Western Kentucky game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17
Kentucky vs Youngstown State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17
USA Today Sports Jon Scheyer’s first ACC game as Duke’s head coach will come against the same team he filled in for coach Mike Krzyzewski against during the 2020-21 season. Duke’s first ACC game in the upcoming season will be a home game against Boston College on Dec.
Oklahoma comes in at No. 5 in CBS Sports' latest top 25 power rankings after a weekend full of historic upsets.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews and TV for Week 3
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats game against Tulane on Saturday. Here’s everything he said:Klieman’s opening statement:“Recapping the game on Saturday, just really pleased with the guys focus and effort and staying engaged through the delays we had.
Texas Tech beat writer Don Williams discusses NC State football's upcoming matchup with the Red Raiders.