Maryland vs. Rutgers: Can the Terps’ offense get back on track?

Last week was a rough one for Maryland. A big matchup against Penn State quickly spiraled into a disaster in what was ultimately a 59-0 loss for the Terps. After a 2-0 start with a hot offense, the Terps are suddenly left searching for answers. A game against Rutgers on Saturday (12 p.m., BTN) should offer the team a chance to get right.

Here are four things to know for Saturday's game.

Rutgers has a new coach

Chris Ash was fired following the Scarlet Knights' 52-0 loss to Michigan last week. In steps tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile. This is his first game as interim head coach.

Here is Campanile's college coaching experience:

2018 - Rutgers running backs coach

2019 - Rutgers tight ends coach for four games



That's it.

Campanile made a name for himself in the high school ranks and was coveted by Rutgers for the relationships he developed in the New Jersey area, which are important for recruiting purposes. As for what kind of a coach he will be for Rutgers, there's just not enough of a sample size to really know.

Obviously this is not an ideal situation for the Scarlet Knights, but it also presents some challenges for Maryland in terms of preparation. You really have no idea what to expect.

Rutgers' offense stinks

That may be putting it mildly.

The Scarlet Knights rank 127th in scoring offense. Their only good game was the opener against UMass. Since then, it has been all downhill, especially offensively.

In their last three games, the Scarlet Knights have been shutout twice -- both against Big Ten opponents -- and have only 16 points total. They also have been held to fewer than 80 yards rushing in each of those three games.

This should be a get-right game for the Terps offense

As bad as Rutgers' offense has been all season, Maryland has been just as bad of late. The Scarlet Knights have 16 points in three games. The Terps have 17 points in their last two.

What makes the offensive struggles so frustrating is how incredible the team was playing at the start. Maryland's offense tallied 142 points in those first two games, a school record for most points to start a season. The two games since then, however, have been rough.

From 142 points in the first two games to 17 in the last two. Yes, Maryland played Howard to start the season and the last game came against ranked Penn State, but the talent discrepancy in the first two games (Howard, Syracuse) versus the last two (Temple, Penn State) is not enough to explain what is going on with the offense.

As good as Penn State is, quarterback Josh Jackson should be able to complete more than 10 passes for 65 yards. Heck, Idaho's quarterback had a better game than that against the Nittany Lions (11 completions on 17 passes, 91 yards, one touchdown).

The good news, however, is that Rutgers' defense is just about as bad as its offense.

The Scarlet Knights rank 109th in scoring defense, allowing 33.3 yards per game. They also rank 91st in total defense with 413.5 yards per game. If Maryland cannot jump-start its offense in this game, then they have some serious, serious problems.

Maryland lost to Rutgers the last time they played in New Jersey

Rutgers is not a good football team. No one can dispute that, but don't get caught thinking this is a gimme for the Terps. Yes, Maryland beat the Scarlet Knights last season 34-7 last season. The last time the Terps made the trek to New Jersey, however, they were handed a 31-24 loss. A 4-4 Maryland team that had beaten Texas in Austin could not beat the Scarlet Knights, and that's when the season went off the rails, the first of four straight losses to finish the year.

The Terps are in one of the toughest divisions in college football. They cannot afford to overlook anyone, and they need this win badly.

