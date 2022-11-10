Maryland vs Penn State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Maryland vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Maryland (6-3), Penn State (7-2)

Maryland vs Penn State Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The weather isn’t supposed to be too bad.

Wisconsin played well and deserves the credit for the 23-10 win, but the horrible conditions in Madison last Saturday crushed Maryland’s ability to get the passing game going.

It’ll be a little windy, but nothing like the Terps dealt with against the Badgers.

Penn State’s pass defense has been solid, but it only played two teams that can throw well – Ohio State and Purdue each went over 350 yards. Maryland might not take a ton of deep shots, but Taulia Tagovailoa can spread the O around.

The Terp defense might not be anything amazing, but it can take the ball away with two or more in three games before dealing with Wisconsin.

Penn State is happy to give it up at least twice, but …

Why Penn State Will Win

Sean Clifford continues to be better than everyone thinks.

Fans can’t wait for all the young offensive skill talent to take over, but Clifford has been solid over the last few games throwing for close to 900 yards with seven touchdowns.

He’ll get time, and he should be able to spread it around at go off against a pass D that struggled against Indiana and Purdue and statistically looks better than it really is.

Northwestern and Wisconsin were able to run easily on the Maryland front, and Penn State will do that, too. There will be enough for everyone on the Nittany Lion offense to do.

What’s Going To Happen

The Maryland offense will come up with a few good scoring drives to keep this interesting.

Clifford will have a good game, but he’ll throw at least one pick, there will be a few problems early on, and then it’ll all come together.

The Nittany Lion offense will take over in the second half in a wave of points to put this away.

Maryland vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Penn State 34, Maryland 23

Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Maryland vs Penn State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

