Maryland vs. Ohio State halftime review: 3 takeaways

The Ohio State Buckeyes are taking it to the Maryland Terrapins and are headed to the half with a 35-10 lead. The score may be a little too close for comfort for some despite a 25-point lead, but there is not a ton to nitpick based on what has been happening on the field.

After dominating the Akron Zips two weeks ago and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, it looks like the new and improved Ohio State football squad is continuing that dominant momentum against the Maryland Terrapins. Now it should be noted that Maryland is not the strongest opponent, but still, the Buckeyes are on pace to really put the hammer down in the second half.

With all of this positivity, the following are three things we took away from the first half of play.

Next…These Ohio State receivers are INSANE

Ohio State has the best receivers in the country

All he does is catch TDs (and a lot more). 🙌@chrisolave_ hauls in the @CJ7STROUD pass to extend No. 7 @OhioStateFB's lead. pic.twitter.com/dfA5aRx2eT — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 9, 2021

This point is obvious and was true even before the season started, but this group is just absolutely insane and deep. Chris Olave is leading the pack today with six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Wilson notched four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown himself, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hauled in three receptions for 78 yards. And … there’s still a half to play.

Next…Zach Harrison and the D-line are doing work

The defensive line is a major strength

Two of OSU's veteran defensive players — DE Zach Harrison and DB Marcus Williamson — have been impactful today. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) October 9, 2021

Story continues

We have discussed the fact that the production of some of the older edge rushers has been a little disappointing so far this season, but Zach Harrison is playing lights out again in this one. He is having his way with the Maryland offensive line, and per usual, Haskell Garrett is also dominating from the interior. True freshman phenom Tyleik Williams is receiving more and more snaps each week and rightfully so as he’s looking more and more productive as well.

Next…A healthy C.J. Stroud is a good C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is having another top-notch game

I want to reiterate that C.J. Stroud is not Justin Fields, but he is starting to show all of those naysayers why he was the unquestioned starter heading into the season. Since sitting out the Akron contest, Stroud looks like a new man. He still misfired on a couple of balls in the first half, but no one is perfect and the frequency in which they incur has greatly decreased. He is having a fantastic game with his ability to read the defense and get the ball out to the right receivers at the right time against Maryland. He is going to continue to hit some Heisman radar screens with his play.

Related

WATCH: C.J. Stroud hits TreVeyon Henderson for 26-yard pitch and catch WATCH: Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka returns kickoff 67-yards vs. Maryland WATCH: C.J. Stroud finds Chris Olave for 36-yard touchdown vs. Maryland

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.