Maryland vs. Nebraska: Terps look to end Nebraska's bowl hopes

Maryland (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) returns to action after a much-needed bye week to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) in the last home game of the season. Kickoff from Maryland Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on BTN.

Here are six things to know for Saturday's game.

Expect multiple quarterbacks for Maryland

Head coach Mike Locksley said both Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome will play against Nebraska saying the team needs both to win. Jackson was the undisputed starter at the start of the season, but injuries and inconsistent play have forced several quarterbacks into action this season.

In addition to Jackson and Pigrome, Locksley also said the team has packages for freshman quarterback Lane LeGendre as well.

As the old adage goes, however, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. And now the Terps have three!

The bottom line is that if any of the four quarterbacks Maryland has played this year was playing all that well, there would be no need for the quarterback carousel.

Defensive woes plague both teams

Of course Rutgers has the worst defense in the Big Ten. That's a given. But both Maryland and Nebraska are hot on their heels ranking 13th and 12th respectively in total defense within the conference.

The Terps have given up 400 yards or more in seven of their last nine games. The passing defense does not just rank low within the conference, it ranks 114th nationally giving up 268.7 yards per game.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been shown to be inconsistent when challenged by a good defense, but Maryland's woeful pass rush could provide the sophomore quarterback too much time to pick apart the secondary.

A chance to rebound on offense

Maryland's defense is bad, but so is Nebraska's. The Cornhuskers gave up 322 yards on the ground to Minnesota and 320 to Wisconsin. They also gave up over 300 yards through the air to Indiana and Purdue. These are not the famous "Blackshirts." Whatever teams have wanted to do offensively against Nebraska, they have been able to.

But do the Terps have the offensive weapons to take advantage? Quarterback is a question mark. Dontay Demus has played well, but he seems to be the only reliable receiving option and neither Javon Leake nor Anthony McFarland have been able to run the ball with any sort of consistency this year.

The opportunity is there for a big game for the Terps if and only if someone steps up and puts the offense on its shoulders.

The Terps are trending in the wrong direction

After opening the season 2-0, Maryland is just 1-7 in its last eight. In conference play, the Terps have been outscored 303-121 and 48 of those 121 points came against Rutgers.

Granted, Maryland's last three games were against Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State. That's a tough stretch, but the Terps were largely non-competitive in all three of those games.

Nebraska will likely be missing one of its playmakers

Standout freshman receiver Wan'Dale Robinson did not practice Wednesday due to an injury and seems unlikely to play on Saturday. In nine games, Robinson has done a little bit of everything for Nebraska with 85 carries, 40 receptions and 11 kickoff returns in nine games. He has scored five total touchdowns for the Cornhuskers and his loss will be a big one for the offense.

Nebraska's season is on the line

At 4-6, this is a must-win game for Nebraska which needs to win both of its remaining games to reach bowl eligibility. That ship officially sailed for Maryland in the loss to Ohio State, but the Terps still have the chance to play spoiler to Nebraska in their final home game of the season.

Maryland vs. Nebraska: Terps look to end Nebraska's bowl hopes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington