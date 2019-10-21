Maryland, Virginia and VCU ranked in college basketball Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

For the first time since the start of the 2015 season, the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press' Preseason Top 25 poll.

Fresh off of a Second Round appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season, Mark Turgeon's squad will start the year ranked seventh in the country.

Aside from losing Bruno Fernando to the NBA Draft, the team will be one of the most experienced in the NCAA. Everyone other notable player returns on the Terps roster. The team will be led by 2020 Cousy Award Watch Listee Anthony Cowan Jr.

They'll be in a loaded Big Ten conference as they are one of four teams to make it into the Top 25. Michigan State, who made it to the 2019 Final Four is the top-ranked program.

The defending National Champions, the Virginia Cavaliers, will start their title defense ranked No. 11 in the poll. They lost a huge crop of their championship team as DeAndre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy all were drafted into the NBA. Tony Bennett, however, still has several quality contributors that know how to run his style on the court.

One other Mid-Atlantic team was noted in the Preseason Poll. VCU from the Atlantic Ten nabbed the last spot at No. 25. Last year they returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Mike Rhoades. They welcome back their leading scorer from that campaign and Atlantic 10 First-Team selection Marcus Evans.

2019 AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

Team, 2018-19 record (first-place votes)

#1 Michigan State, 32-7 (60)

#2 Kentucky, 30-7 (2)

#3 Kansas, 26-10 (3)

#4 Duke, 32-6

#5 Louisville, 20-14

#6 Florida, 20-16

#7 Maryland, 23-11

#8 Gonzaga, 33-4

#9 North Carolina, 29-7

#10 Villanova, 26-10

#11 Virginia, 35-3

#12 Seton Hall, 20-14

#13 Texas Tech, 31-7

#14 Memphis, 22-14

#15 Oregon, 25-13

#16 Baylor, 20-14

#17 Utah State, 28-7

#18 Ohio State, 20-15

#19 Xavier, 19-16

#20 Saint Mary's (CA), 22-12

#21 Arizona, 17-15

#22 LSU, 28-7

#23 Purdue, 26-10

#24 Auburn, 30-10

#25 VCU, 25-8

















































Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgia 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.

The 2019-20 men's basketball season tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Two of the opening night premiere matchups will be No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke and No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky.

Maryland, Virginia and VCU ranked in college basketball Preseason AP Top 25 Poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington