Maryland upsets No. 6 Wisconsin for first Big Ten win of 2020-21 season

Maryland upsets No. 6 Wisconsin for first Big Ten win this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball program was desperate for a big win. On Monday, they got one.

The Terps traveled to Madison and knocked off No. 6 Wisconsin, 70-64, for Maryland's first Big Ten victory of the season. The upset was also Maryland's first win over a top 10 team since Jan. 28, 2016, when the Terrapins defeated then-No. 3 Iowa.

After missing 11 consecutive shots (five to close out the first half, six to begin the second half), Maryland ended the game making 16 of their final 19 attempts to close out Wisconsin on their home floor.

Maryland was led by junior guard Eric Ayala, who scored 17 points on the evening -- all in the second half. Junior Aaron Wiggins also turned in one of his better performances in a Terrapins uniform, totaling 15 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Donta Scott also chipped in with 12 points, including an emphatic dunk with just under one minute remaining to put the Terrapins up five, and for good.

The loss was just Wisconsin's second defeat this season, as the Badgers fell to Marquette on Dec. 4.

Things don't get any easier for Maryland, as they face three ranked teams -- No. 16 Michigan, No. 10 Iowa, No. 15 Illinois -- in an 11-day span. But in a loaded conference like the Big Ten, and as we saw on Monday evening, no game is a given.

Maryland will also get a major boost shortly, as four-star recruit James Graham III has graduated high school early and will join the team next month.

For now, though, the Terps will celebrate their big victory over Wisconsin in what should be a big confidence boost for Mark Turgeon's team moving forward.