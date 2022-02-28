Maryland upsets No. 22 Ohio State as Terps honor 2002 national championship team

Russell, Ayala lead Maryland to upset over No. 22 Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fatts Russell matched his career high with 27 points, Eric Ayala scored 23 and Maryland took down No. 22 Ohio State 75-60 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) had lost six of their previous eight. But they wore down the Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6) and held them to 36.2% from the field.

"They've got a lot of good players on their team, and we just had to contest their shots," said Donta Scott, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Maryland.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, who entered the game as the Buckeyes' leading scorer by averaging 19.6 points, was held to 11 points. And freshman star Malaki Branham, who averaged 26.7 points in his previous three games, had only 13 to lead the Buckeyes.

"We weren't as prepared and ready as we should be," Ohio State forward Kyle Young said.

Maryland first took the lead with 8:07 to play in the first half after Ayala hit two free throws, which were the first of 11 straight points. The Terrapins had a 32-28 advantage at the half.

Branham hit a 3-pointer with 8:08 remaining in the game to cut Maryland's lead to 53-50. Ayala followed with a layup and, after a collision with Ohio State's Zed Key, two free throws to increase the lead to 57-50. Key injured his right ankle and had to be helped off the floor.

Russell and Ayala hit 3-pointers, and the Terps led 64-53 with 4:17 to play. Russell hit two 3-pointers as Maryland took a 75-57 lead with 1:18 to play.

"It's hard to win in this league," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We just didn't bring enough."