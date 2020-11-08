Maryland Twitter account mocks James Franklin after beating Penn State

Terps account mocks James Franklin after beating Penn State originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Maryland enjoyed one of its most impressive, surprising wins in years Saturday afternoon at Penn State. The Terps took down the Nittany Lions 35-19 on the backs of a dominant first-half performance, coasting to a multi-touchdown victory on the road against one of their biggest rivals.

Afterward, the program's Twitter account made sure to poke fun at Penn State's current head coach, former Maryland assistant James Franklin.

Who just beat Penn State?



Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland!!! pic.twitter.com/uORYXGP5bY — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 7, 2020

Maryland was referring to Franklin's early-week post, mirroring the same Tweet from Saturday. It was a rare victory for Maryland in the series -- just their third all-time -- so it's no surprise the Terps were quick to have some fun with the upset.

The upset was already stunning, with Maryland entering the game as 28-point underdogs. But it was also historic for the offensive output alone -- the Terps' 35 points was the most scored in series history, according to the Big Ten Network's broadcast.

Any way you slice it, it was a great day to be a Terps fan. Maryland will now turn its attention to next week's mega-matchup against Ohio State.