Maryland has 3rd-best odds of any state to be home of 2022 Super Bowl champ

Maryland has 3rd-best odds to be home state of 2022 SB champ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in a little while, the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team enter the same season with reasonably high expectations. Oddsmakers have noticed the buzz surrounding these two Maryland-based teams, giving the state the third-best odds of any location to be home of the 2022 Super Champion.

On PointsBet Sportsbook, Maryland has +900 odds as the winning state, trailing only California (+400; LA Chargers, LA Rams, San Francisco 49ers) and Florida (+500; Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), two states with three teams each. The only other area with three teams, New York/New Jersey actually falls behind Maryland at +1000 (Buffalo Bills, NY Giants, NY Jets).

The Ravens have been contenders for several years now behind franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson and a usually stout defense, only looking to get over the hump in the postseason. In 2021, they're joined by Washington as a team looking to continue an upward trajectory. The Football Team made a surprising leap to the top of the NFC East standings last season behind a ferocious pass rush and gave the eventual champion Bucs a scare in the playoffs. They made a number of upgrades in the offseason and have a chance to at least repeat as division champs.

The other multi-team states given odds were Ohio (+1400; Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns), Texas (+3000; Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans) and Pennsylvania (+3000; Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers). The best odds, of course, are on the rest of the field, with it being +110 if you think the champion comes from another state.

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet