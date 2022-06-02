Maryland Terrapins Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Maryland Terrapins Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Dontay Demus, WR Sr.

The 6-4, 215-pound All-Big Ten star is more than ready for the NFL when he’s fully health. He caught 28 passes for 507 yards – averaging 18 yards per catch – and three scores in five games before suffering a knee injury. For his career he has made 106 grabs for 1,775 yards and 13 score as one of the premier deep threats in college football.

Jaelyn Duncan, OT Sr.

6-6, 320. Pro prospect left tackle, two-time All-Big Ten going into his fourth season at left tackle.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Sr.

5-11, 200. 403-of-596 (68%), 4,871 yards, 33 TD, 18 INT, 125 rushing yards, 4 TD in two years at Maryland. He threw for 100 yards with a score in one year at Alabama. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Rakim Jarrett, WR Jr.

6-0, 190. 79 catches, 1,081 yards (13.7 ypc), 7 TD over the last two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, DT Sr.

6-2, 310. 54 tackles, 8 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 broken up passes in two seasons

Ami Finau, DT Sr.

6-2, 320. 58 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in the last two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Spencer Anderson, C Sr.

6-5, 330. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer who started somewhere on the line over the last three seasons. He’ll likely spend the season again at center.

Jakorian Bennett, S Sr.

5-11, 195. 30 tackles, 3 INT, 13 broken up passes over the last two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Jacob Copeland, WR Sr.

6-0, 202. 86 catches, 1,366 yards (15.9 ypc), 9 TD, 8 carries for 65 yards in four years at Florida

Chad Ryland, PK Sr.

6-0, 183. Two-time All-MAC kicker hit 141-of-145 extra points, and 56-of-74 field goals – 30-of-35 in the last two seasons – in four years at Eastern Michigan.

