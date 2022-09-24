Maryland Terrapins mascot wiped out by Michigan player

Out of bounds wasn’t a safe place for the Maryland mascot on Saturday as the Terrapins played Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Someone should have screamed “Look out!” or “Fore,” anything to warn the turtle he was about to be demolished.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/sQ6NeyPByZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

On the field. the Wolverines’ Blake Corum ran over the Terps for more than 243 yards as Michigan handed Maryland its first loss, 34-27.

