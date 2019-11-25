Maryland Terrapins crack the top five of AP Top 25 Poll for first time since 2016

Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.

That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.

The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.

Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.

2019 AP Top 25 Poll Week 4

Team, record (movement)

1. Duke, 6-0,

2. Louisville, 6-0

3. Michigan State, 3-1

4. Kansas, 3-1

5. Maryland, 5-0 (+1)

6. North Carolina, 4-0 (-1)

7. Virginia, 6-0

8. Gonzaga, 6-0

9. Kentucky, 5-1

10. Ohio State, 5-0

11. Oregon, 5-0

12. Texas Tech, 5-0

13. Seton Hall, 4-1

14. Arizona, 6-0

15. Utah State, 7-0

16. Memphis, 5-1

17. Tennessee, 4-0 (+3)

18. Auburn, 5-0 (+1)

19. Baylor, 5-1 (+5)

20. VCU, 5-0 (+1)

21. Colorado, 4-0 (+2)

22. Villanova, 4-2 (-5)

23. Washington, 5-1 (+2)

24. Florida, 5-2 (unranked)

25. Xavier, 6-1 (-7)

















































Dropped out: Texas

Receiving votes: Florida State 137, Saint Mary's 22, Oklahoma 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn State 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Missouri 3, Cincinnati 3, Vermont 2, San Diego State 2, Dayton 1, Mississippi State 1, Georgia 1

Locally, the three teams from the Mid-Atlantic region saw limited movement. All three teams, Maryland, Virginia and VCU remained undefeated after play concluded for the past week.

Maryland cracked the top five for the first time since February 2016. The Terps leapfrogged North Carolina after the Tar Heels had a tough home contest against Elon. On the flipside, Maryland had to dominant wins over Fairfield and George Mason.

Virginia won the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament, most notably beating Vermont and Arizona State. They saw no change from the voters.

VCU jumped up another spot by virtue of not losing. Loses by Villanova and Xavier allowed them to make a move forward. Liberty (8-0) continues to receive votes with their hot start to the season.

NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum contributed to this report.

