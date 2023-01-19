Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa says he’ll be back next season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday he is returning to Maryland to play next season.

Tagovailoa, who holds a slew of school passing records, will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six.

“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around,” Tagovailoa said. “After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet.”

The Terps went 8-5 this past season and were competitive against both Michigan and Ohio State. Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has stabilized the QB position at Maryland. He holds the program’s career records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns passing and total offense.

He also holds single-season records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns passing.

Maryland also returns standout running back Roman Hemby and tight end Corey Dyches, although wide receiver Rakim Jarrett decided to enter the NFL draft.

