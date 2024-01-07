Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal

In an interesting move on Friday, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovaiola entered the transfer portal. However, as of Friday, Tagovaiola has no available eligibility to use at another school.

The former four-star quarterback and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback spent his true freshman season at Alabama in 2019 before spending each of the last four seasons with the Maryland Terrapins.

During his career at Maryland, the Hawaii native set the Big Ten All-Time Passing yards record with 11,256 passing yards. He also has 76 career touchdown passes as a Terrapin to 37 interceptions. This past season, he completed 66% of his passes for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

In order to play next season, Tagovailoa would need to be awarded an extra season of eligibility from the NCAA. If an additional season is awarded, he’ll be immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer. There is still the possibility he chooses to enter the NFL Draft this spring.

