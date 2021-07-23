Maryland savagely trolled the Texas Longhorns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to shake up the college sports landscape by announcing their intention to leave the Big 12 to join the SEC.

It's sent shockwaves through college sports, with conferences scrambling to add teams and the remaining Big 12 teams trying to find a future home.

That includes Kansas and Iowa State engaging the Big Ten in talks.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins are on Twitter taking shots at Texas with a savage tweet.

"I guess Texas doesn’t want any of this smoke in the Big Ten," Maryland added in another tweet.

Maryland went to Austin and beat the Longhorns 51-41 in their own stadium to open the 2017 season. In the second leg of the home and home series, Maryland once again beat the Longhorns 34-29 at FedEx Field to open the 2018 season.

Interestingly enough, Texas has gone to and won four bowl games in that span while Maryland hasn't reached a bowl game since 2016.

But Maryland definitely has Texas' number, on the football field and social media.