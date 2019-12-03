Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. declares for NFL Draft

Maryland redshirt sophomore running back Anthony MacFarland Jr. will not return for his final two seasons at the university and head for the NFL, he announced through his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft," he wrote in a statement. "Reaching the highest level has always been a dream of mine and I can't wait to seize that opportunity."

While McFarland's time in College Park didn't see much success for the team as a whole, the running back still put up some impressive numbers. After redshirting during the 2017 season, he burst onto the scene in 2018 rushing for 1034 yards and four touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.

2019 saw McFarland take a step back in terms of statistical success, as he finished the campaign with 614 rushing yards, though he did rack up eight touchdowns. Part of the regression could be due to the Terps inability to keep games close and allow for more work on the ground, as well as a nagging ankle injury that hindered him at times.

Now, the DeMatha Catholic standout will look toward the NFL for next season. A little early to fully look at where he may land, McFarland will have plenty of opportunities to raise his draft stock prior to the 2020 NFL Draft which will take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

