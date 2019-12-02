Maryland rises to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

The Maryland Terrapins continue to move toward the top of the college basketball AP Top 25 poll.

After cracking the top-five for the first time since 2016 last week, Maryland now finds itself at No. 3, trailing only Louisville and Kansas.

The Terps took care of business in the Orlando Invitational with wins over Temple, Harvard and Marquette to improve to 8-0.

With upcoming games against Notre Dame, Penn State and No. 13 Seton Hall, another move up the rankings could be in the works if another top team falls this week.

Duke experienced a major fall in the polls thanks to a stunning loss at home to S.F. Austin. Michigan State also took a dive following a loss to Virginia Tech in Maui.

Michigan saw the biggest jump this week, going from unranked to No. 4 in the polls thanks to wins over North Carolina and Gonzaga.

2019 AP Top 25 Poll Week 5

1. Louisville: 7-0 (+1)

2. Kansas: 6-1 (+2)

3. Maryland: 7-0 (+2)

4. Michigan: 7-0 (UNR)

5. Virginia: 7-0 (+2)

6. Ohio State: 7-0 (+4)

7. North Carolina: 6-1 (-1)

8. Kentucky: 6-1 (+1)

9. Gonzaga: 8-1 (+1)

10. Duke: 7-1 (-9)

11. Michigan State: 5-2 (5-2)

12. Arizona: 9-0 (+2)

13. Oregon: 6-2 (-2)

14. Auburn: 7-0 (+4)

15. Memphis: 6-1 (+1)

16. Seton Hall: 6-2 (-3)

17. Florida State: 7-1

18. Baylor: 5-1 (+1)

19. Dayton: 5-1

20. Colorado: 6-0 (+1)

21. Tennessee: 6-1 (-4)

22. Washington: 5-1 (+1)

23. Villanova: 5-2 (-1)

24. Butler: 7-0

25. Utah State: 7-1 (-10)

















































Receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.

