After two Big Ten road victories this week, the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team has risen two spots in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Terps trailed by as many as 15 against Northwestern on Tuesday but stormed back in the second half to defeat the Wildcats for their first road victory of the season. Sophomore Jalen Smith had a career night for the Terps, finishing with 25 points, including 21 in the second half.

On Sunday, Maryland appeared to be on the ropes against Indiana, trailing by six with under 90 seconds to play. But the Terps finished the back-and-forth matchup with a 7-0 run, capped by Smith's game-winning basket with 14.5 seconds remaining.

The Hoosiers missed a last-second attempt, and Maryland escaped Assembly Hall with their third consecutive victory. Smith, who had a career-high of 25 against Northwestern, topped that performance with a 29-point effort against Indiana.

Five other Big Ten teams were in the Top 25: No. 14 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Illinois, No. 24 Penn State and No. 25 Rutgers.

Below is the full poll.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Villanova

9. Duke

10. Seton Hall

11. Oregon

12. West Virginia

13. Kentucky

14. Michigan State

15. Maryland

16. Butler

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Illinois

20. Colorado

21. Houston

22. LSU

23. Wichita State

24. Penn State

25. Rutgers

















































Maryland rises in AP poll after back-to-back Big Ten road wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington