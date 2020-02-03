Maryland returns to the Top 10 in the latest AP Poll

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team has returned to the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Terrapins come in at No. 9 in this week's poll, rising six spots from last week's No. 15 ranking. Maryland and No. 11 Auburn both jumped six spots this week, the two biggest risers in the poll.

The Terps won their lone victory of the week in convincing fashion, edging then-No. 18 Iowa behind a strong second-half performance. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan turned in a career-best 31 points in the victory.

Maryland has a tough week ahead of them, as they host No. 25 Rutgers on Tuesday before traveling to No. 19 Illinois on Friday.

The full poll is below.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Lousiville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Villanova

11. Auburn

12. Seton Hall

13. West Virginia

14. Oregon

15. Kentucky

16. Michigan State

17. Iowa

18. LSU

19. Butler

20. Illinois

21. Creighton

22. Penn State

23. Arizona

24. Colorado

25. Houston

















































