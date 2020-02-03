Maryland returns to the Top 10 in the latest AP Poll
The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team has returned to the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Terrapins come in at No. 9 in this week's poll, rising six spots from last week's No. 15 ranking. Maryland and No. 11 Auburn both jumped six spots this week, the two biggest risers in the poll.
The Terps won their lone victory of the week in convincing fashion, edging then-No. 18 Iowa behind a strong second-half performance. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan turned in a career-best 31 points in the victory.
Maryland has a tough week ahead of them, as they host No. 25 Rutgers on Tuesday before traveling to No. 19 Illinois on Friday.
The full poll is below.
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Lousiville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Villanova
11. Auburn
12. Seton Hall
13. West Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan State
17. Iowa
18. LSU
19. Butler
20. Illinois
21. Creighton
22. Penn State
23. Arizona
24. Colorado
25. Houston
