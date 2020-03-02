Maryland remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll despite loss to Michigan State, Virginia rejoins at No. 22
The Maryland Terrapins remain No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll despite falling to Michigan State on Saturday, while the Virginia Cavaliers cracked the Top 25 for the first time since the Jan. 6 ranking.
Maryland completed an epic comeback against Minnesota on the road this past Wednesday on a game-winning three-pointer by Darryl Morsell. But with the chance to clinch at least a share of the regular-season Big Ten title on Saturday, the Terps were outplayed wire-to-wire by Michigan State at home, falling 78-66.
Despite their 1-1 week, the Terps did not drop in the rankings. The Terps remain in first place in the Big Ten, holding a one-game lead over Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin. They travel to Rutgers on Tuesday before closing out their regular season at home vs. Michigan on Sunday.
Several ranked teams such as Baylor, Florida State, Louisville, Creighton, Villanova, Auburn, Penn State and Iowa all lost at least once this week, too. In total, 14 ranked teams lost this past week, with five (Duke, Michigan, West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech) all losing twice.
The Virginia Cavaliers had an incredible week, knocking off Virginia Tech and Duke. Their two big wins propelled them into the Top 25 this week for the first time in nearly two months.
The Cavaliers close their regular season schedule with a road date in Miami on Wednesday before hosting Louisville on Saturday.
Below is the full Week 18 AP Poll.
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Baylor
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky
7. Florida State
8. Seton Hall
9. Maryland
10. Louisville
11. Creighton
12. Duke
13. Oregon
14. Villanova
15. BYU
16. Michigan State
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Penn State
21. Houston
22. Virginia
23. Illinois
24. Wisconsin
25. Michigan
MORE NCAA NEWS:
Another Let Down: Terps fall in spite of hype
Culture Change: Izzo on Turgeon at UMD
OSU vs. Terps: Arguing about tip times
Maryland remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll despite loss to Michigan State, Virginia rejoins at No. 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington