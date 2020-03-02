Maryland remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll despite loss to Michigan State, Virginia rejoins at No. 22

The Maryland Terrapins remain No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll despite falling to Michigan State on Saturday, while the Virginia Cavaliers cracked the Top 25 for the first time since the Jan. 6 ranking.

Maryland completed an epic comeback against Minnesota on the road this past Wednesday on a game-winning three-pointer by Darryl Morsell. But with the chance to clinch at least a share of the regular-season Big Ten title on Saturday, the Terps were outplayed wire-to-wire by Michigan State at home, falling 78-66.

Despite their 1-1 week, the Terps did not drop in the rankings. The Terps remain in first place in the Big Ten, holding a one-game lead over Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin. They travel to Rutgers on Tuesday before closing out their regular season at home vs. Michigan on Sunday.

Several ranked teams such as Baylor, Florida State, Louisville, Creighton, Villanova, Auburn, Penn State and Iowa all lost at least once this week, too. In total, 14 ranked teams lost this past week, with five (Duke, Michigan, West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech) all losing twice.

The Virginia Cavaliers had an incredible week, knocking off Virginia Tech and Duke. Their two big wins propelled them into the Top 25 this week for the first time in nearly two months.

The Cavaliers close their regular season schedule with a road date in Miami on Wednesday before hosting Louisville on Saturday.

Below is the full Week 18 AP Poll.

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Baylor

5. San Diego State

6. Kentucky

7. Florida State

8. Seton Hall

9. Maryland

10. Louisville

11. Creighton

12. Duke

13. Oregon

14. Villanova

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Penn State

21. Houston

22. Virginia

23. Illinois

24. Wisconsin

25. Michigan

















































