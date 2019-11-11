Maryland remains at No. 7, Virginia rises in latest college basketball AP Poll

Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky (2-0) earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached No. 1 since early in the 2016-17 season.

This marks the seventh of coach John Calipari's 11 seasons that the Wildcats have spent at least one week atop the AP poll. That includes 10 weeks during the 2011-12 season on the way to the national championship and a start-to-finish stay in 2014-15 as the Wildcats carried an unbeaten record to the Final Four, where they lost to Wisconsin.

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic's other top-4 matchup.

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville -- which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Florida took the week's biggest tumble, falling nine spots to No. 15 after a loss to Florida State. Baylor fell eight spots to No. 24 after losing to Washington, which entered the poll at No. 20.

No. 25 Colorado was the other new addition, earning the Pac-12 program's first appearance since being ranked for six weeks during the 2013-14 season.

Purdue and VCU fell out of the poll.

2019 AP Top 25 Poll Week 2

Team (First-place votes), Record (Movement)

#1 Kentucky (64), 2-0 (+1)

#2 Duke, 2-0 (+2)

#3 Michigan State, 1-1 (-2)

#4 Louisville (1), 2-0 (+1)

#5 Kansas, 1-1 (-2)

#6 North Carolina, 2-0 (+3)

#7 Maryland, 2-0

#8 Gonzaga, 2-0

#9 Virginia, 2-0 (+2)

#10 Villanova, 1-0

#11 Texas Tech, 2-0 (+2)

#12 Seton Hall, 2-0

#13 Memphis, 2-0 (+1)

#14 Oregon, 2-0 (+1)

#15 Florida, 1-1 (-9)

#16 Ohio State, 2-0 (+2)

#17 Utah State, 2-0

#18 Saint Mary's (CA), 1-0 (+2)

#19 Arizona, 2-0 (+2)

#20 Washington, 1-0 (unranked)

#21 Xavier, 2-0 (-2)

#22 Auburn, 2-0 (+2)

#23 LSU, 1-0 (-1)

#24 Baylor, 1-1 (-8)

#25 Colorado, 1-0 (unranked)



Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida State 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego State 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Dayton 1.

Locally, only two teams from the Mid-Atlantic/ Washington D.C. region were ranked this week. Maryland remained at No. 7 in the poll and Virginia jumped up two spots to No. 9. Ranked last week, VCU fell out of the poll despite going 2-0 to start the year.

The Terps collected two wins against Holy Cross and Rhode Island in their first action. Neither of the wins were too impressive and were come-from-behind victories. The Cavaliers dominated Syracuse and James Madison, holding those opponents to a combined 68 points. While VCU remained undefeated, impressive starts by Washington and Colorado boosted those two teams into the poll over the Rams.

Georgetown and Liberty also received votes, both sitting with 2-0 records.

NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum contributed to this report.

