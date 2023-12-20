Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa to skip bowl game vs. Auburn, marking end of illustrious college career

Dec. 19—By Edward Lee — edward.lee@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:December 19, 2023 at 3:07 p.m.| UPDATED:December 19, 2023 at 5:35 p.m.

COLLEGE PARK — Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and completion percentage, will skip the Terps' game against Auburn in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday afternoon.

"He won't be playing," Locksley said during the program's bowl media day inside SECU Stadium. "We certainly thank him and his family for all he's given us and given this program over the last four years."

The Terps (7-5) will try to win their third consecutive bowl game for the first time in school history when they take on the Tigers (6-6) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Redshirt sophomore Billy Edwards Jr., who attempted just 10 passes and had 16 carries and six rushing touchdowns in limited action across seven games this season, is expected to start. He made his first career start in a 31-24 victory against Northwestern on Oct. 22, 2022, and opened again in an eventual 16-12 win against NC State on Dec. 30, 2022, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl before giving way to Tagovailoa.

"Obviously, this is a little bit different from the opportunities I've had here in the past two years," Edwards said. "I'll have two weeks to prepare instead of the couple seconds in some of those games. But I just try to prepare the right way, and if you prepare the right way, I can go in there with a lot more confidence and just have fun and play."

Redshirt freshman Cameron Edge and freshman Champ Long could also get some playing time. But Locksley said he has faith in Edwards.

"We see him every day in practice," he said. "Usually he takes about 40% of the reps as the backup with the starter — Lia at the time — taking 60%. So he's got a lot of banked reps and a lot of banked experience that has shown us that he's capable of operating our stuff. He still has a bunch of the weapons available to him on the outside [with junior wide receiver Kaden] Prather and [junior wide receiver] Tai Felton and [graduate student wide receiver] Jeshaun Jones and the run game, and the O-line is pretty much intact. So he has enough weapons that will allow him to operate our stuff."

Tagovailoa, a 5-foot-11, 208-pound redshirt senior, earned All-Big Ten second-team honors for the second year in a row after leading the league in passing yards (3,377), touchdown passes (25), completions (290) and offensive yards per game (282.9).

In Maryland's regular-season finale at Rutgers on Nov. 25, Tagovailoa became the Big Ten's career passing leader, finishing with 11,256 yards. He also ranks fourth in completion percentage (67.1) and seventh in touchdown passes (76) and total offensive yards (11,473). Tagovailoa owns almost every Terps passing record, including yards, touchdowns, career completion percentage, career completions (955) and career 300-yard games (15).

Locksley said he has known the Tagovailoa family since 2016 when he began recruiting Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia's older brother and quarterback who starred at Alabama and is the starter for the Miami Dolphins. Without getting into the specifics of his conversation with Taulia Tagovailoa, Locksley praised him.

"He handled it the right way," Locksley said. "Great family, great people. He's got some decisions to make, and I'm excited for him, but this is across the country. This is happening to everybody. So Maryland fans, understand this happens to everyone, not just Coach Locks. So we're good, we'll be fine."

Tagovailoa follows his brother, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones as quarterbacks who thrived in an offensive system tailored by Locksley, who mentored the other three while at Alabama from 2016 to 2018. He predicted Tagovailoa's success would continue to pay dividends down the road.

"For some people around here, I don't think they'll understand the impact of what Lia coming to Maryland will have for probably about 10 to 15 years," Locksley said. "I've been around here for a long time where we've struggled at quarterback. And we had a guy that played for four years here and had great success. Some people think he leaves here kind of an enigma. People love him or hate him. I sure love the kid and what he's been able to do to elevate Maryland football. He didn't do it by himself, and I know he gets a lot of credit because of the relationship, but a pretty special kid."

A pair of teammates, Jones and senior safety Beau Brade, admitted they were surprised by Tagovailoa's decision to skip the bowl. But they didn't begrudge the quarterback for considering his future.

"I'm happy for him and thankful for him and everything he's done for me and this program," Jones said. "I think he's played a huge role in my career here and a huge role in our team's success, and we're all thankful for him and grateful for his time here."

Added Brade: "Of course, I want the best for him. He's my brother at the end of the day. So I wish him the best with what he's doing. It's going to hurt us a little bit. Of course, Taulia's the best quarterback that has been on this team for a long time, and he holds all those records for Maryland and the Big Ten. it's going to be rough, but guys have to step up."

Tagovailoa's choice might not endear him to Terps fans hoping to see the team forge back-to-back eight-win campaigns. Locksley attempted to temper supporters' disappointment.

"I'm sure it wasn't easy for him to say, 'Coach, I'm not going to play in the game,'" he said. "He still has other decisions to kind of make. I've got to get over it, the attachment piece of it. I love him to death. A great kid, did a tremendous amount for our program. The relationship goes back to 2016 when I was at Alabama and started recruiting Tua, and the family migrated to Alabama. So I have nothing but the utmost respect for that family and I'm very thankful for what they've been able to do as a family and for my career. I'm very supportive of whatever his future looks like."

Tagovailoa, who did not speak to the media and explain why he decided to skip the game, isn't the first or only high-level player to opt out of his team's bowl. Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won't play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin after deciding to enter the 2024 NFL draft, while the 2022 winner and likely No. 1 draft prospect, quarterback Caleb Williams of Southern California, won't suit up for the Trojans against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman and Penn State defensive end and former Maryland standout Chop Robinson are among other notable players to skip their team's bowl game.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. does not list Tagovailoa among his top 10 quarterback prospects for the draft, and Pro Football Focus does not list the quarterback among its top 250 overall prospects.

------

Music City Bowl

Maryland vs. Auburn

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

At Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Radio: 105.7 FM

Line: Auburn by 2 1/2

