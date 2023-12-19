Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa will not play in the Music City Bowl against Auburn

Auburn is set to face Maryland in the Music City Bowl but the Terrapins will be without star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who has opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced the news Tuesday.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards and owns the Maryland record in passing yards (11,256), completions (955), completion percentage (67.1%) and passing touchdowns (76).

Billy Edwards Jr. and Cameron Edge are the only other quarterbacks on their roster to attempt more than one pass this season. Edwards went 4-of-10 for 2 yards and threw an interception but has rushed for six touchdowns on the season. Edge went 2-of-3 for 18 yards.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, started his career in Tuscaloosa before transferring to Maryland for the final four years of his career.

The two programs are set to play on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. CT, you can take a look at current ticket prices here.

Mike Locksley says that QB Taulia Tagovailoa has opted out vs. Auburn in the Music City Bowl — Ahmed Ghafir (@ghafirtheturtle) December 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire